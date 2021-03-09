Japan risks resuming global economic irrelevance
Having reached the end of its rope with conventional monetary policy, the BOJ seems to have reached the limits of unconventional policy too
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Having reached the end of its rope with conventional monetary policy, the BOJ seems to have reached the limits of unconventional policy too
Next week, Japan’s central bank will formally review its monetary-policy strategy for the first time since 2016. Relatively little is expected from that review. Worse still, relatively little is expected of Japan.
Even those skeptical of the oft-repeated talking point that central banks have exhausted their ammunition must admit that the Bank of Japan is at the very least out of ideas. Japanese bond yields are now marginally higher than they were at the beginning of 2020 across almost every part of the yield curve. Average interest rates on loans are functionally unchanged. Core consumer prices have been declining for six months.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.