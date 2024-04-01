Japan's royal family makes Instagram debut with bonsai trees and a royal birthday
Japan’s royal family is now on Instagram. The world's oldest monarchy made the social media debut on Monday, 15 years after Britain’s royal family joined the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2009. The move aims to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to the younger generation on social media, reported AP.