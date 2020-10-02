Japan’s jobless rate edges up to a three-year high

Japan’s jobless rate edges up to a three-year high1 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Japan’s unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as the coronavirus continued to weigh on the labor market and the economy’s recovery.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japan’s unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as the coronavirus continued to weigh on the labor market and the economy’s recovery.
Japan’s unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as the coronavirus continued to weigh on the labor market and the economy’s recovery.
Japan’s unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as the coronavirus continued to weigh on the labor market and the economy’s recovery.
The jobless rate rose to 3% from 2.9% in July, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday, the highest since May 2017. The result matched the median forecast from analysts.
The jobless rate rose to 3% from 2.9% in July, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday, the highest since May 2017. The result matched the median forecast from analysts.
Key Insights
What Bloomberg’s Economist Says
“The service sector continues to face pressure from efforts to curb the spread of the virus -- hurting demand for workers in the most labor-intensive part of the economy. A delay in easing of virus-containment measures for large entertainment venues such as stadiums and concert halls is a headwind."
--Yuki Masujima, economist
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated