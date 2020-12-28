Subscribe
Home >News >World >Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide

Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples

5 min read . 12:04 AM IST Alastair Gale , The Wall Street Journal

David Atkinson, a former Goldman Sachs analyst who has the ear of the prime minister, urges raising productivity of smaller companies

Like many foreigners in Japan, David Atkinson has a few ideas about how the place could be run better.

But the former Goldman Sachs analyst is the only one with the ear of the prime minister and a policy voice so powerful that some Japanese business leaders are getting riled.

