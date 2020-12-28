Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples

Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples5 min read . 12:04 AM IST
David Atkinson, a former Goldman Sachs analyst who has the ear of the prime minister, urges raising productivity of smaller companies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
David Atkinson, a former Goldman Sachs analyst who has the ear of the prime minister, urges raising productivity of smaller companies
Like many foreigners in Japan, David Atkinson has a few ideas about how the place could be run better.
But the former Goldman Sachs analyst is the only one with the ear of the prime minister and a policy voice so powerful that some Japanese business leaders are getting riled.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.