Japan sends self-destruct order to scrap next-generation rocket launch2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
The rocket previously failed to launch on Feb. 17 after a system malfunction from the main engine stopped an ignition signal from reaching its side booster
Japan’s inaugural launch of a next-generation rocket is being aborted via a self-destruct command because the second-stage engine failed to ignite, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said, dashing the country’s aspirations to take on Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
