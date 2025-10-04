Japan’s first woman PM? Who is Sanae Takaichi? How her win could reshape Asia’s politics?

Sanae Takaichi, a hardline conservative and outspoken security hawk, is set to become Japan’s first female prime minister, taking charge of the world’s fourth-largest economy at a moment of political uncertainty, inflationary strain, and growing regional tensions.

The 64-year-old former newscaster defeated four male contenders to win the leadership of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Saturday, marking her third attempt at the post. Her victory positions her to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who announced his resignation after a turbulent year in office that saw the LDP lose its coalition majority in both legislative chambers.

Takaichi’s rise, long considered improbable in Japan’s male-dominated political establishment, has redrawn the contours of Japanese politics — but her leadership also promises a decisive rightward turn.

Who is Sanae Takaichi? Born in Nara, western Japan, Takaichi is the first politician in her family and has often stood apart from the establishment. A former heavy-metal drummer and motorcycle enthusiast, she entered politics in 1993 and has since held several key cabinet roles, including Minister for Economic Security from 2022 to 2024.

She has frequently invoked former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as her role model and has now shattered what she once called “Japan’s highest glass ceiling.” Yet, despite her symbolic ascent, she is not known for championing gender equality.

Takaichi has opposed legalising separate surnames for married couples and resisted reforms to allow female succession in the imperial family.

“Takaichi has made no reference at all to the hardships women face or to gender disparities during the leadership contest,” said Yayo Okano, a professor at Doshisha University in Kyoto. “In that sense, I fear this signals a very harsh situation for women, because it effectively rules out any prospect of real improvement in Japan’s gender inequality going forward.”

Still, Takaichi pledged to appoint more women to her cabinet and senior party positions, promising to make the LDP “a more energetic and bright party, a party that can turn people’s anxieties into hope.”

What are Sanae Takaichi's key policies? A protégé of the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi has long been associated with Japan’s nationalist right wing. She supports Abe’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy and advocates for stronger defence capabilities to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

She believes in a “Japan First” foreign policy, emphasising that Tokyo should act “foremost in its national interest.” During a campaign debate, she criticised Japan’s tariff deal with the United States, calling parts of it “unequal.”

Her approach to China and South Korea could reignite diplomatic friction. Takaichi has repeatedly visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japan’s war dead, including convicted World War II criminals. Although she avoided clarifying whether she would continue such visits as prime minister, she affirmed her intent to “honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

Takaichi also takes a restrictive stance on immigration. She recently courted controversy by claiming, without evidence, that foreigners “kick deer” in her hometown of Nara — a remark dismissed by local officials.

On the economy, she proposes abolishing the provisional gas tax and introducing tax credits with cash benefits to assist low-income earners. She argues these measures will “stimulate consumption while maintaining fiscal discipline.”

What does Sanae Takaichi leadership mean for Japan–US relations? Takaichi’s tenure is expected to test the resilience of Japan’s alliance with the United States. She has indicated she may reopen discussions on a $550 billion investment agreement signed under Ishiba’s administration.

“If, during the course of implementation, elements that harm Japan’s national interest are found, then renegotiation is a possibility,” she said in a televised debate.

While she supports strengthening security ties with Washington and cooperation with South Korea and the Philippines, analysts warn that an overtly nationalist tilt could isolate Japan diplomatically.

“Japan could end up isolated, relations with South Korea could worsen, and if Japan enters a confrontational stance with China while the US steps back from Asia, that would be extremely challenging,” said Tetsuo Kotani, a national security expert at Meikai University.

Her first major diplomatic test could come soon: former U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to visit Japan later this month for the APEC forum in South Korea.

Why is Japan choosing a new leader now? Japan’s political volatility has been building for over two years. A fundraising scandal involving senior LDP members, rising consumer prices, and a stagnant yen have eroded public trust in the party that has governed almost continuously since 1955.

Fumio Kishida resigned last year amid record-low approval ratings. His successor, Shigeru Ishiba, attempted to restore confidence but failed to stem electoral losses, culminating in the LDP’s first-ever minority status in both houses of parliament.

Although opposition parties could technically unite behind a single candidate, no such figure has emerged — leaving Takaichi the clear front-runner for the premiership when parliament convenes on 14 October.

A new era — but how different? Takaichi’s victory is historic, but her ideology reflects Japan’s conservative continuity more than a social breakthrough. She inherits a fragile economy, anxious voters, and a shifting geopolitical landscape. Whether her leadership will stabilise Japan — or push it further into nationalist retrenchment — remains the question.

