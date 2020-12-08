Japan set to unveil $707 billion stimulus package

Yoshihide Suga is set to unveil his first stimulus package as Japan’s prime minister on Tuesday amid an increase in virus cases and a dip in support for his cabinet that are an early test of his leadership.

The measures put together by Suga’s government will have an overall value of 73.6 trillion yen ($707 billion), according to a final draft of the package obtained by Bloomberg.

The package will include around 40 trillion yen in fiscal measures, such as loans, investment and direct expenditure. The spending will be partly financed by 19.2 trillion yen from a third extra budget.

While revised growth figures out Tuesday morning are likely to confirm that the economy surged back in the third quarter at the fastest pace in 50 years, record infection numbers in recent weeks are likely to cool the consumer spending that helped drive the recovery in the summer.

If voluntary restrictions on movement and activity continue to re-emerge in Japanese cities, the effect on spending could deepen.

Suga faces the challenge of showing he can successfully maintain the economy’s momentum while simultaneously containing the virus until vaccine options become readily available.

Failure to do so will likely consign him to a long list of stop-gap premiers in Japan who couldn’t maintain enough support in their own party to stay in power beyond a year.

Boosting consumer spending will be tricky. A popular travel subsidy program that Suga has strongly defended as one of his most effective stimulus policies has come under fire for potentially worsening the spread of the virus.

A document seen last week by Bloomberg indicated that the government intends to extend the Go To Travel programme through June while adapting it in a flexible and appropriate way.

It also set out a continuation of a boosted furlough program, additional spending on health care, cash handouts to some single-parent families and support for firms adapting their business models to the coronavirus era.

The latest draft shows additional budgeted spending of 1.35 trillion yen on the travel program.

The latest measures are smaller in scale than the funding seen in two extra budgets so far this year. Those budgets added 58 trillion yen of additional spending equivalent to around 11.3% of the size of the economy.

Overall, the measures unveiled by Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe came to 234 trillion yen after including loans, investment and private sector initiatives.

Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party had called for a fresh package this time to help fill a 34 trillion yen shortfall of demand in the economy.

The breakdown for the 40 trillion yen of fiscal measures shows the following:

Suga said Friday that a new fund worth around 2 trillion yen ($19.2 billion) to fund green technologies would also feature in the package, as well as support for digitalization.

The prime minister has made the upgrading of digital infrastructure and a 2050 carbon emissions goal central parts of his policy platform.

