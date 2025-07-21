Ishiba's top negotiator leaves for Washington as Donald Trump's tariff clock ticks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that he will remain in office despite a significant loss in a crucial election for the upper house of Japan’s parliament.

In Sunday’s vote, Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito fell three seats short of securing a majority in the 248-seat upper house. As a result, the coalition now holds a minority in both chambers of the Diet, though the LDP remains the dominant party.

Ishiba acknowledged the defeat and said he takes the outcome seriously.

However, he noted the importance of preventing a “political power vacuum” and addressing key issues, such as “rising living costs and the upcoming August 1 deadline for a tariff agreement with the United States.”

US President Donald Trump is mounting pressure on Tokyo by criticising the slow pace of trade negotiations and the limited sales of US automobiles and American-grown rice to Japan, even though Japan is experiencing a domestic rice shortage.

“While I painfully feel my serious responsibility over the election results, I believe I must also fulfil my responsibility I bear for the country and the people so as not to cause politics to stall or go adrift,” Ishiba said. “Challenges such as the global situation and natural disasters won't wait for a better political situation.”

Prime Minister Ishiba signalled his intent to seek direct talks with Trump and push for concrete progress on trade, reiterating that the focus should be on boosting investment rather than imposing tariffs.

Also Read: Japanese Bank Finds Novel Way to Attract Talent With Higher Pay

He added that he will strive to reach a deal with the US on tariffs while protecting “national interests”.

With less than two weeks before sweeping new tariffs are set to take effect, Ishiba’s top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is heading to Washington on Monday to resume talks with US officials.

The trip reflects a continued strategy of maximising engagement with American negotiators. Akazawa has already travelled to the U.S. seven times, covering more than 90,000 miles, yet has made limited headway in securing a breakthrough.

“We will achieve an agreement that is beneficial to both Japan and the US, based on the concept of investment rather than tariffs,” said Ishiba.

The 68-year-old leader said he had no plans to expand his coalition but would work with opposition parties to address voter concerns about inflation. He cautioned, though, that tax changes would not deliver the immediate help households need.

The prime minister said he hopes to reach a mutually beneficial deal and meet Trump, adding, “Any agreement on tariffs has to be fair to both Japan and the US.”

The right-wing Sanseito party won 14 seats.

Sanseito wants "stricter rules and limits" on immigration, opposes “radical” gender policies, and wants a rethink on decarbonisation and vaccines.

LDP supporter Takeshi Nemoto, 80, told AFP that launching a new leadership contest now “would be a losing battle” for the party and would only make trade negotiations with Trump’s administration more difficult.

“Diplomacy is under pressure at the moment,” echoed Shuhei Aono. “Who is going to take care of it? I don’t think (Ishiba) can step down so easily.”

After years of flat or declining prices, consumers in the world’s fourth-largest economy have been hit hard by inflation following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Adding to the pressure are lingering public frustrations over an LDP funding scandal and the looming imposition of 25 per cent U.S. tariffs, which will take effect on 1 August if no trade deal is reached.

While I painfully feel my serious responsibility over the election results, I believe I must also fulfil my responsibility I bear for the country and the people so as not to cause politics to stall or go adrift.

Japanese imports already face a 10 per cent tariff, and the country’s vital auto industry, responsible for around 8 per cent of all jobs, is struggling under an existing 25 per cent levy.