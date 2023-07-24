Japan Prime Minister's office on Monday took to Twitter to alert that North Korea had reportedly fired a ballistic missile. The PM's office in their tweet also added instructions from PM Fumio Kishida which mentioned that aircraft, vessels, and other assets should ensure safety.

The instructions further mentioned “Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public speedy and adequate information. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies." The projectile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to public broadcaster NHK citing government officials. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's military said, hours after a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in a naval base in the South. The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to boost military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme with the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.

This comes as South Korea also said that on Monday North Korea had fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern sea. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say where the weapon was launched from and how far it flew.

South Korea's military said a nuclear-propelled US submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island. The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

This adds to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the US sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

The launch also comes ahead of celebrations in North Korea this week marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

The UN Command, which was created to fight the Korean War, has remained in South Korea to supervise the implementation of the 1953 armistice that stopped the fighting in the conflict.

The Koreas are still technically at war since a peace treaty was never signed. The US, which fought alongside the South Koreans and other allies during the war, never established diplomatic relations with the North, but the line is a common way they communicate.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed US naval vessels.

North Korea's defence minister also issued a veiled threat, saying the Kentucky's docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it. North Korea has used similar rhetoric before, but the statement underscored how strained relations are now.

(With agency inputs)