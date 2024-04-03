Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.60 -0.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 770.95 0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,480.75 -0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.60 1.97%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.30 -0.12%
Business News/ News / World/  Japan starts issuing eVisas for Indian tourists: Check how to apply online
BackBack

Japan starts issuing eVisas for Indian tourists: Check how to apply online

Written By Arshdeep kaur

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, eVisa will be a single-entry short-term stay (up to 90 days) visa for the purpose of tourism

For purposes other than tourism, the travellers would still have to apply for visa on-paper at Japanese embassies and consulates (Pexel)Premium
For purposes other than tourism, the travellers would still have to apply for visa on-paper at Japanese embassies and consulates (Pexel)

Japan has started issuing eVisas for Indian tourists from April 1, doing away with the need to get physical stickers on the passports. Indians who want to visit Japan may now apply for the visas online via VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centre.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, eVisa will be a single-entry short-term stay (up to 90 days) visa for the purpose of tourism.

For other purposes, the travellers would still have to apply for visa on-paper at Japanese embassies and consulates.

The ministry also said that if given an electronic visa, the passenger will not have a visa sticker in their passport.

"When checking in at the airport, you will be asked to display a 'visa issuance notice' on your device (e.g. smartphone, tablet) to prove that you have a valid eVISA," it said.

Also read: US visa news: H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa fees hiked; to come into effect from 1 April

Which countries are eligible to apply for Japan eVisa?

The facility is now available for nationals from Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mangolia, the Republic of Korea and India.

How to apply for Japan eVisa?

  • The traveller will have to visit Japan eVisa website: https://www.evisa.mofa.go.jp/index and fill in the details.
  • The results of the visa application will be sent to your registered e-mail address.
  • Now, if asked, pay the visa fees. It will not be demanded in all cases.
  • You will be issued eVisa.

Notably, during the application process, the applicant may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant’s residence for an interview.

How to show "visa issuance notice" at airport

  • At the airport, the traveller would be asked to show the "visa issuance notice".
  • If a traveller is booking via any agency, the agent would provide this notice with a barcode.
  • The traveller will have to scan the barcode in mobile phone and set the information which needs to be displayed.
  • After clicking "Display", the notice would appear on the screen with a countdown timer on the top right of the screen.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Apr 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App