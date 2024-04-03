Japan starts issuing eVisas for Indian tourists: Check how to apply online
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, eVisa will be a single-entry short-term stay (up to 90 days) visa for the purpose of tourism
Japan has started issuing eVisas for Indian tourists from April 1, doing away with the need to get physical stickers on the passports. Indians who want to visit Japan may now apply for the visas online via VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centre.
