Japan starts issuing eVisas for Indian tourists: Check how to apply online

Japan has started issuing eVisas for Indian tourists from April 1, doing away with the need to get physical stickers on the passports. Indians who want to visit Japan may now apply for the visas online via VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centre.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, eVisa will be a single-entry short-term stay (up to 90 days) visa for the purpose of tourism.

For other purposes, the travellers would still have to apply for visa on-paper at Japanese embassies and consulates.

The ministry also said that if given an electronic visa, the passenger will not have a visa sticker in their passport.

"When checking in at the airport, you will be asked to display a 'visa issuance notice' on your device (e.g. smartphone, tablet) to prove that you have a valid eVISA," it said.

Also read: US visa news: H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa fees hiked; to come into effect from 1 April Which countries are eligible to apply for Japan eVisa? The facility is now available for nationals from Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mangolia, the Republic of Korea and India.

How to apply for Japan eVisa? The traveller will have to visit Japan eVisa website: https://www.evisa.mofa.go.jp/index and fill in the details.

The results of the visa application will be sent to your registered e-mail address.

Now, if asked, pay the visa fees. It will not be demanded in all cases.

You will be issued eVisa. Notably, during the application process, the applicant may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant’s residence for an interview.

How to show "visa issuance notice" at airport At the airport, the traveller would be asked to show the "visa issuance notice".

If a traveller is booking via any agency, the agent would provide this notice with a barcode.

The traveller will have to scan the barcode in mobile phone and set the information which needs to be displayed.

After clicking "Display", the notice would appear on the screen with a countdown timer on the top right of the screen.

