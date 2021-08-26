Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, did not detail the nature of the contamination from doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine
Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots."