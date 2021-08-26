This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Japan stops use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine over contamination
Japan stops use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine over contamination
1 min read.06:02 AM ISTAFP
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, did not detail the nature of the contamination from doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots."
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots."