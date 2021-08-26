Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japan stops use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine over contamination

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
1 min read . 06:02 AM IST AFP

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, did not detail the nature of the contamination from doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine

Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots."

"Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from the lot from August 26," it added.

The firm said it had informed Moderna and "requested an urgent investigation."

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Takeda did not detail the nature of the contamination but said it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses.

The health ministry said it would work with Takeda to secure alternative doses to avoid disruption to the country's vaccine programme, which has ramped up after a slow start.

Around 43 per cent of Japan's population is currently fully vaccinated, but the country is battling a record surge of virus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

Around 15,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the pandemic, and large parts of Japan are under virus restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

