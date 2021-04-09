OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan to add Tokyo, other areas to Covid-19 'quasi-emergency' state

Japan aims to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging Covid-19 case numbers, a minister said on Friday, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

In a meeting with experts, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura proposed a month of targeted restrictions in Tokyo, like reduced business hours for bars and restaurants, along with 24 days of curbs for Kyoto and Okinawa, starting on April 12. That would take the period of restrictions through Japan's annual "Golden Week" holiday season from April 29 to May 5.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

Japan has so far seen far fewer Covid-19 cases than many Western nations - about 490,000 cases and 9,300 deaths to date, according to the health ministry - but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising fast, particularly with the summer hosting of the Olympic Games coming up fast.

On Monday, Japan placed the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, along with Miyagi in the northeast, under targeted lockdown measures. Osaka, home to about 8.8 million people, has been hit especially hard, reporting a record 905 cases on Thursday.

At 545 cases, Tokyo's Thursday count was just short of a peak since February hit on Wednesday.

"The mutant strain is spreading rapidly, and we are extremely concerned," said Nishimura, who also heads the country's coronavirus response, speaking at the start of the meeting with experts.

The new measures are based on a revised infection control law and can be applied to a narrower area than the state of emergency that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared for most of the country in early January. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covishield vials in PunePremium Premium

Shortage of vaccines leads to Pimpri-Chinchwad halting inoculation drive today

2 min read . 07:19 AM IST
People stand in queue to buy Remdesivir in Pune on Thursday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)Premium Premium

Pune registers 12,090 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The Odisha government on Saturday decided to clamp night curfew in 10 districts which are witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19.Premium Premium

Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for entry into Odisha. Details here

2 min read . 07:12 AM IST
TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar RaoPremium Premium

Telangana: 1000 fine on those not wearing masks

1 min read . 07:09 AM IST

The controls allow regional governments to order businesses like bars and restaurants to shorten operating hours and to impose fines of 200,000 yen ($1,820) or publish the names of those that do not comply. 

The addition of the three prefectures is expected to be formalised after a parliamentary session later.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout