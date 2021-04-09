Japan to add Tokyo, other areas to Covid-19 'quasi-emergency' state

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan aims to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging Covid-19 case numbers, a minister said on Friday, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

Japan has so far seen far fewer Covid-19 cases than many Western nations - about 490,000 cases and 9,300 deaths to date, according to the health ministry - but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising fast, particularly with the summer hosting of the Olympic Games coming up fast.

On Monday, Japan placed the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, along with Miyagi in the northeast, under targeted lockdown measures. Osaka, home to about 8.8 million people, has been hit especially hard, reporting a record 905 cases on Thursday.

At 545 cases, Tokyo's Thursday count was just short of a peak since February hit on Wednesday.

"The mutant strain is spreading rapidly, and we are extremely concerned," said Nishimura, who also heads the country's coronavirus response, speaking at the start of the meeting with experts.

The controls allow regional governments to order businesses like bars and restaurants to shorten operating hours and to impose fines of 200,000 yen ($1,820) or publish the names of those that do not comply.

The addition of the three prefectures is expected to be formalised after a parliamentary session later.

