OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration
Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest measure on Dec. 17 (REUTERS)
Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest measure on Dec. 17 (REUTERS)

Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 05:06 PM IST Rocky Swift , Reuters

  • The government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on a new declaration, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said
  • Japan relied on voluntary business closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States

Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nation's pandemic response said on Saturday.

The government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on a new declaration, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and leaders from three neighbouring prefectures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Greece reimposes COVID-19 curbs after Christmas easing

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Students undergo temperature scanning as they arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after remaining closed for months due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
The petition filed at SC said any draft legislation, except those related to national security, must be published

Plea filed in SC seeking Centre, states to publish draft legislations online

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

"The national government and the three governors shared the view that the situation in the Tokyo area is getting more severe such that an emergency declaration may be necessary," Nishimura said.

As an interim measure, restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 p.m., while businesses that serve alcohol should close at 7 p.m., he said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency, which the government had introduced in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic. Suga is next scheduled to speak publicly on Jan. 4.

It relied on voluntary business closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States.

Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest measure on Dec. 17. New infections in the capital hit a record 1,337 on Dec. 31, and on Saturday numbered 814. A nationwide record was also set on Dec. 31 with 4,520 new cases.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is compounding a seasonal increase in hospitalisations, said Fumie Sakamoto, infection control manager at St Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

"The Japanese government has not done a great deal to control the infection," Sakamoto said. "I would expect the (infection) numbers will get bigger in the coming days, and the emergency declaration should have come earlier, probably during December or November."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill, Neil Fullick and Ros Russell)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout