Japan to help new NE connectivity project2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The goal is to bring sectoral experts, industry and officials together to discuss how the project will take shape.
NEW DELHI : Japan is set to hold a conclave with noted experts and officials in April this year in an effort to flesh out the ‘Bay of Bengal-Northeast Industrial Value Chain’, an ambitious new connectivity project. The project was announced by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida during his two-day visit to India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×