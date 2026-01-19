Japan to hold snap general election on 8 February after PM Takaichi dissolves parliament

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on Monday. This move triggers a snap general election scheduled for 8 February, the first day of the current parliamentary session.

Kyodo News reported that the government finalised the decision to dissolve the lower house last Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Takaichi explained that she is seeking a fresh mandate from the public. By calling the vote, she is linking her political future to the election’s outcome. Official campaigning will begin on 27 January.

This election represents the first major popular test for Takaichi since she broke barriers as Japan's first female prime minister on 21 October. It also marks the debut electoral challenge for the governing alliance formed just one day before her inauguration between her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP).

Takaichi seeks to capitalise on her administration's high public approval to validate her “responsible yet aggressive” approach to fiscal management and the newly established coalition structure, Kyodo News reported.

This snap poll arrives less than a year and a half after the previous lower house contest in October 2024. While representatives normally serve four-year terms under the Constitution, the prime minister has the power to dissolve the House of Representatives early.

Fragile Legislative Environment Last week, Takaichi signalled to ruling bloc leaders her plan to swiftly dissolve shortly after next Friday's 150-day regular session begins. Her government has struggled with a fragile legislative environment; the LDP-led group maintains only a slim lower house majority and lacks control of the House of Councillors, necessitating awkward compromises with the opposition.

In response, opposition groups have united.

Last Thursday, the Constitutional Democratic Party and its former LDP partner, Komeito, established the Centrist Reform Alliance, now the largest opposition bloc. These forces have attacked Takaichi’s timing, arguing she is prioritising political gain over the 2026 fiscal budget despite her claims of being policy-focused.

8% Food Tax Takaichi also vowed to suspend an 8% food levy for two years.

Many opposition parties have also proposed cutting the consumption tax, at a time when concern over Japan's fiscal health is pushing bond yields to multi-decade highs.

Japan levies an 8% consumption tax on food and a 10% levy on other goods and services, helping to fund rising social welfare costs among a rapidly ageing population.

Takaichi said that a two-year exemption of the 8% food levy will cushion the blow to households from rising living costs.