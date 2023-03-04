The Japanese Government will introduce two new work visas, J-SKIP and J-FIND from next month, in an effort to attract top graduates and high-income earners to work in the country. These visas will create a simplified immigration path for those seeking high-level professional jobs in the country. Here is all you need know about the two visa schemes:

What is J-FIND visa and how to apply?

The J-FIND visa is essentially a job seeker visa that allows graduates from top foreign universities to stay in Japan for an extended period of up to 2 years in search of employment.

Under the present visa rules, graduates can stay for only 90 days. However, graduates who apply for the J-FIND visa must have around 200,000 YEN upon arrival in Japan. In addition, they must have graduated from a university or higher education institution in the top 100 in the QS Top Universities list, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, and the Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Academic Ranking of World Universities.

What is J-Skip visa and how to apply?

The J-SKIP visa is designed for researchers, engineers, and high-level managers seeking jobs in Japan. The visa allows these candidates to skip the current point-based system and be considered for the highly skilled professional visa. To be eligible for the J-SKIP visa, candidates must meet specific income and work experience requirements set by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan. If they meet these requirements, they will be automatically sent for the highly skilled professional visa, bypassing the point-based system.

Once a candidate gains the status of Level 1 professionals, they will be granted a 5-year stay period and allowed to work within their professional fields. After Level 1, candidates who upgrade to Level 2 after three years of work will be allowed to stay in the country indefinitely with zero to no restrictions on work.

For researchers and engineers, they can apply for the J-SKIP visa if they have a master's degree and an annual income of 20 million Yen or more or at least 10 years of work experience and an income of 20 million Yen or more. For managers, they must have at least 5 years of experience or more and an annual income of 40 million Yen or more. Both visa paths allow spouses and family members to stay in Japan with the candidate.