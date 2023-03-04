Japan to launch 2 new work visas J-FIND and J-SKIP next month. Who can apply?

For researchers and engineers, they can apply for the J-SKIP visa if they have a master's degree and an annual income of 20 million Yen or more or at least 10 years of work experience and an income of 20 million Yen or more. For managers, they must have at least 5 years of experience or more and an annual income of 40 million Yen or more. Both visa paths allow spouses and family members to stay in Japan with the candidate.

