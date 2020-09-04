Home >News >World >Japan to provide coronavirus vaccine shot for free to all citizens
A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine (REUTERS)
Japan to provide coronavirus vaccine shot for free to all citizens

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 06:04 PM IST Rocky Swift , Reuters

  • Japan government has decided to distribute Covid-19 vaccine to its populace free of cost
  • The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from vaccines

TOKYO : Japan's government on Friday said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.

The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from vaccines. The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response.

