Japan to provide coronavirus vaccine shot for free to all citizens. Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 06:04 PM IST
TOKYO : Japan's government on Friday said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.
The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from vaccines. The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response.
