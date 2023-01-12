Japan continues to top the list of the world's most powerful passport for the year 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index report released on January 10. Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 193 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access destinations around the world.

The second spot is shared by Singapore and South Korea and gives visa-free access destinations to 192 countries. Countries like France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom are tied at the sixth spot with a visa-free score of 187.

Countries like the United States, Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Czech Republic and Switzerland are tied at the seventh position with regard to the most powerful passports in the world with a visa-free score of 186.

On the other hand, Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta are at the eighth position with a visa-free score of 185, while Poland and Hungary has a visa-free score of 184, followed by Slovakia and Lithuania at tenth spot with 183 score.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It said that the index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility.

The index’s scoring system was developed to give users a nuanced, practical, and reliable overview of their passport’s power. Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free, it added.

As per the Henley Passport power scores, only 6 percent of the world's countries gives you access to more than 70 percent of the global economy, while 17 percent of countries grant you visa-free access to more than four fifths of the world's 227 destinations.