Japan tops the world's strongest passport list in 20232 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:13 AM IST
The second spot is shared by Singapore and South Korea and gives visa-free access destinations to 192 countries.
Japan continues to top the list of the world's most powerful passport for the year 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index report released on January 10. Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 193 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access destinations around the world.