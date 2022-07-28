Japan urges Russia not to conduct military drills around disputed areas1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around the disputed Kuril islands
Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around the disputed Kuril islands
Listen to this article
Japan has urged Russia not to conduct military drills in the area around disputed northern islands in the Sea of Okhotsk. Moscow has been planning to conduct military exercises in the country's Far East from late August.