FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Costa Rica prediction, time, live-streaming detail

On November 27, Japan and Costa Rica will have their second match in Group E. While Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their first match, Costa Rica suffered a heavy defeat against Spain, conceding seven goals in that match.
On November 27, Japan and Costa Rica will have their second match in Group E. While Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their first match, Costa Rica suffered a heavy defeat against Spain, conceding seven goals in that match.
Overview
This will be a golden opportunity for Japan to ensure a massive upset in Group E. if Japan win today’s match against Costa Rica, they will most likely qualify for the next round and Germany will probably be eliminated. Technically, hopes are still alive for Costa Rica since they can still win their remaining two matches and qualify for the knockout round.
Overview
This will be a golden opportunity for Japan to ensure a massive upset in Group E. if Japan win today’s match against Costa Rica, they will most likely qualify for the next round and Germany will probably be eliminated. Technically, hopes are still alive for Costa Rica since they can still win their remaining two matches and qualify for the knockout round.
Teams
Japan
After an unexpected victory over Germany, Japan are in a strong position to go to the knockout round. If Spain defeat Germany, they will advance to the round of 16, regardless of the outcome. However, Japan would not prefer to leave anything to luck and try to be in a position to finish as the group-topper, which seems unlikely but definitely possible. Hiroki Sakai missed training on November 24 owing to the injury he sustained against Germany, making him questionable for this match.
Teams
Japan
After an unexpected victory over Germany, Japan are in a strong position to go to the knockout round. If Spain defeat Germany, they will advance to the round of 16, regardless of the outcome. However, Japan would not prefer to leave anything to luck and try to be in a position to finish as the group-topper, which seems unlikely but definitely possible. Hiroki Sakai missed training on November 24 owing to the injury he sustained against Germany, making him questionable for this match.
Costa Rica
It will be a completely-different game for Los Ticos, who will play to survive. They are not as bad as they looked in the match against Spain. However, their weakness is that they are not known for scoring a lot of goals. A win in this match will keep their hopes alive even though they face Germany after this in a match that will be miraculous to survive for Luis Fernando Suarez’s squad.
Costa Rica
It will be a completely-different game for Los Ticos, who will play to survive. They are not as bad as they looked in the match against Spain. However, their weakness is that they are not known for scoring a lot of goals. A win in this match will keep their hopes alive even though they face Germany after this in a match that will be miraculous to survive for Luis Fernando Suarez’s squad.
Head-to-Head
Japan have played against Costa Rica five times in international football matches, all of which were non-competitive matches. Of those five meetings, Japan won four times, including a 3-0 victory in September 2018, while one match ended in a draw.
Head-to-Head
Japan have played against Costa Rica five times in international football matches, all of which were non-competitive matches. Of those five meetings, Japan won four times, including a 3-0 victory in September 2018, while one match ended in a draw.
Key Players
The winning goal against Germany was scored by Takuma Asano, who came off the bench. He may now start in the starting 11 and will be a key player to watch. After the abysmal performance against Spain, drastic adjustments wouldn't be the worst course of action for Costa Rica. Keylor Navas, who conceded seven goals in that match, is still the best player La Sele have and will play a key role in this match.
Key Players
The winning goal against Germany was scored by Takuma Asano, who came off the bench. He may now start in the starting 11 and will be a key player to watch. After the abysmal performance against Spain, drastic adjustments wouldn't be the worst course of action for Costa Rica. Keylor Navas, who conceded seven goals in that match, is still the best player La Sele have and will play a key role in this match.
Date, Time & Venue
The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be played on November 27 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.
Date, Time & Venue
The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be played on November 27 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.
Live-streaming Details
The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Live-streaming Details
The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Prediction
Japan will be too hot to handle for Costa Rica. The Asian giant will seal the match 4-0, ending up with a terrific goal difference for their prospects in the group.
Prediction
Japan will be too hot to handle for Costa Rica. The Asian giant will seal the match 4-0, ending up with a terrific goal difference for their prospects in the group.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.