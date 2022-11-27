FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Costa Rica prediction, time, live-streaming detail

Teams

Japan

After an unexpected victory over Germany, Japan are in a strong position to go to the knockout round. If Spain defeat Germany, they will advance to the round of 16, regardless of the outcome. However, Japan would not prefer to leave anything to luck and try to be in a position to finish as the group-topper, which seems unlikely but definitely possible. Hiroki Sakai missed training on November 24 owing to the injury he sustained against Germany, making him questionable for this match.