Japan Will Likely Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant This Year, BNEF Says
The world’s biggest nuclear plant is likely to resume generation this year after more than a decade offline, part of a revival of the technology that will help ease Japanese power costs, according to BloombergNEF.
