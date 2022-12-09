Japanese dengue vaccine QDENGA approved by European Union2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 03:33 PM IST
According to the WHO, mosquito-borne dengue infects between 100 and 400 million people annually and can result in hemorrhagic fever
The European Union has approved Takeda's dengue vaccine, making it the second such vaccine to receive approval from the bloc. Takeda is a Japanese pharmaceutical company.