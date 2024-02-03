The Embassy of Japan in the US has reassured weary fans that pop singer Taylor Swift's concert in Tokyo should not stop her from attending the Super Bowl. The Japanese Embassy in DC has issued a witty statement filled with puns that how Swift can safely jet from Japan to Las Vegas in time to support the Kansas City Chiefs—and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"...aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chief play in Super Bowl LVIII," the Embassy of Japan wrote, seems like playing cupid for Swift and Kelce. The Embassy of Japan added that despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, it can “confidently Speak Now" that Swift should be able to “comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins" on 11 February if she departs from Tokyo shortly after her appearance on the evening of 10 February. As several people are excited about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Japan, the Embassy has ensured that the Japanese can be 'Fearless' in knowing that Swift could 'wow' the audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support "the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red". Reacting to the Japanese Embassy's statement on Taylor Swift, American political scientist Ian Bremmer wrote on the X platform, "I don’t think you can get more famous than foreign embassy ensures she’ll make it back in time for date night".

Swift was certainly front-and-center last weekend in Baltimore, where she watched Kelce score a touchdown while leading the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC title game.

When asked whether Swift will be attending the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Kelce didn't respond.

Kelce has not had quite the dominating statistical season that he's had in previous years. Part of that was due to a knee injury that kept him out of a Week 1 loss to the Lions, and part of it was the fact that he sat out the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers, when they had locked up the AFC West and could not improve upon their No. 3 playoff seed.

But the 34-year-old Kelce balked when asked whether this year, his 11th in the league, has been harder than the rest.

“I mean, every single year is different," he said, “and I'm not going to lie, there have been years where I've kind of battled through some things that frankly were a little more serious, and a little more frustrating than what I had to go through this year."

