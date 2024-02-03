Japanese Embassy plays cupid for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, assures pop singer makes it for Super Bowl
The Japanese Embassy in DC has issued a statement assuring fans that Taylor Swift can travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl to support the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Swift was certainly front-and-center last weekend in Baltimore, where she watched Kelce score a touchdown while leading the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC title game.
When asked whether Swift will be attending the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Kelce didn't respond.
Kelce has not had quite the dominating statistical season that he's had in previous years. Part of that was due to a knee injury that kept him out of a Week 1 loss to the Lions, and part of it was the fact that he sat out the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers, when they had locked up the AFC West and could not improve upon their No. 3 playoff seed.
But the 34-year-old Kelce balked when asked whether this year, his 11th in the league, has been harder than the rest.
“I mean, every single year is different," he said, “and I'm not going to lie, there have been years where I've kind of battled through some things that frankly were a little more serious, and a little more frustrating than what I had to go through this year."
