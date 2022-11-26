Japanese equipment maker Kubota chooses Indian tractors to crack made-in-India tractors - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 02:59 PM IST
Japan's industrial sector hasn't had much luck entering the African market.
By establishing a supply chain that takes advantage of India's cheap labour and material costs, Japanese multinational company Kubota intends to sell inexpensive made-in-India tractors in Africa, securing a significant market share on the continent.