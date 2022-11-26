Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Japanese equipment maker Kubota chooses Indian tractors to crack made-in-India tractors - here’s why

Japanese equipment maker Kubota chooses Indian tractors to crack made-in-India tractors - here’s why

1 min read . 02:59 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Products from Indian tractor manufacturer Escorts Kubota will mostly be shipped to nations like South Africa.

Japan's industrial sector hasn't had much luck entering the African market.

By establishing a supply chain that takes advantage of India's cheap labour and material costs, Japanese multinational company Kubota intends to sell inexpensive made-in-India tractors in Africa, securing a significant market share on the continent.

By establishing a supply chain that takes advantage of India's cheap labour and material costs, Japanese multinational company Kubota intends to sell inexpensive made-in-India tractors in Africa, securing a significant market share on the continent.

Due to lower labour and material costs in India, tractors may be produced for around 30% less than they would in Japan. Japan's industrial sector hasn't had much luck entering the African market. According to a Japan-based study, approximately 30% of the 80 or so Japanese companies currently doing business in Africa anticipate operating losses in fiscal 2021.

Due to lower labour and material costs in India, tractors may be produced for around 30% less than they would in Japan. Japan's industrial sector hasn't had much luck entering the African market. According to a Japan-based study, approximately 30% of the 80 or so Japanese companies currently doing business in Africa anticipate operating losses in fiscal 2021.

The chairman of Suzuki Motor's Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki, Ravindra Chandra Bhargava, was appointed by Kubota as an independent director of Escorts in July. Suzuki's early entry and its substantial market share in India are both attributed to Bhargava, who played a key role in that process. In order to expand his market share in Africa, Kubota plans to use his expertise.

The chairman of Suzuki Motor's Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki, Ravindra Chandra Bhargava, was appointed by Kubota as an independent director of Escorts in July. Suzuki's early entry and its substantial market share in India are both attributed to Bhargava, who played a key role in that process. In order to expand his market share in Africa, Kubota plans to use his expertise.

Products from Indian tractor manufacturer Escorts Kubota, which became a subsidiary in April, will mostly be shipped to nations like South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria where farmers are embracing agricultural equipment.

Products from Indian tractor manufacturer Escorts Kubota, which became a subsidiary in April, will mostly be shipped to nations like South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria where farmers are embracing agricultural equipment.

In 2017, a local subsidiary was established in Kenya although it had trouble establishing a sales network and gaining reputation. Market share didn't increase by more than a couple percentage points. However, the business does not intend to back down as President Yuichi Kitao predicts that the African market will definitely grow, Nikkei Asia reported.

In 2017, a local subsidiary was established in Kenya although it had trouble establishing a sales network and gaining reputation. Market share didn't increase by more than a couple percentage points. However, the business does not intend to back down as President Yuichi Kitao predicts that the African market will definitely grow, Nikkei Asia reported.

By 2028, the Osaka-based Japanese equipment manufacturer hopes to sell 5,000 tractors inAfrica, bringing in close to 10 billion yen (around 590 crore) in income. Kubota will have an Indian subsidiary ship smaller versions to the small-scale farms that make up the majority of the agricultural industry in Africa rather than exporting from Japan.

By 2028, the Osaka-based Japanese equipment manufacturer hopes to sell 5,000 tractors inAfrica, bringing in close to 10 billion yen (around 590 crore) in income. Kubota will have an Indian subsidiary ship smaller versions to the small-scale farms that make up the majority of the agricultural industry in Africa rather than exporting from Japan.

Thanks to a significant number of Indian immigrants working in Africa as wholesalers handling agricultural machinery, Kubota hopes to utilise Escorts' well-established sales network. By 2028, the target is for its share to rise to just under 20%.

Thanks to a significant number of Indian immigrants working in Africa as wholesalers handling agricultural machinery, Kubota hopes to utilise Escorts' well-established sales network. By 2028, the target is for its share to rise to just under 20%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP