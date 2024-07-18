In Japan, at least 14 high school students were hospitalized after consuming potato chips made with Indian ghost pepper, also known as bhut jolokia.

As many as 14 Japanese high school students have been hospitalised with all consciousness on Tuesday after eating "super spicy" potato chips, local media said. Of these, one was feeling so ill that the kid had to be transported in a wheelchair.

More than 30 students at a Tokyo high school were reportedly sharing chips during recess when several began experiencing nausea and intense pain around their mouths. The crisps concerned are brand-named "R 18 Curry Chips," the report said.

The local media stated that a male student brought the chips to school "just for fun" because he had tried them before and found them "extremely spicy."

On its website, the manufacturer writes that under-18s are "banned" from eating crisps that are "so spicy that they might cause you pain." The firm says a hefty amount of extremely hot pepper, known as "ghost pepper," is used as an ingredient.

"People aged under 18 should refrain from eating this product because it is too spicy. Not only people who are not good at spicy foods but also those who like spicy foods need to be cautious while eating this product," it read.

It is pertinent to note that "ghost pepper" is also monikered as bhut jolokia in northeastern India, the source of the spiciness.

Those with high blood pressure and weak stomachs "are absolutely prohibited" from taking bites, and those who are "timid and have no guts" are also discouraged, the website warns.

Bhut jolokia, known as one of the world's spiciest chilli peppers, originates from Northeast India, especially Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. From 2007 to 2011, it held the Guinness World Record for the hottest chilli pepper.

Isoyama Corp, the snack manufacturer, apologized for "any inconvenience" caused to customers and wished the students a quick recovery. Their website features multiple warnings for potential consumers. The crisps are labelled "R 18+ Curry Chips" because of their extreme spiciness.

