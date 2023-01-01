Japanese man spends 18 lakh on real wolf-like costume

Japanese man spends ₹18 lakh on real wolf-like costume1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
A Japanese man spent around ₹18.5 lakhs on a wolf-like costume.
A Japanese man spent around ₹18.5 lakhs on a wolf-like costume.
In a bizarre incident, a Japanese man has approached Zeppet to design a highly realistic wolf-like costume for him, so that he can transform himself to look like a real wolf.
In a bizarre incident, a Japanese man has approached Zeppet to design a highly realistic wolf-like costume for him, so that he can transform himself to look like a real wolf.
He spent around ₹18.5 lakhs (3,000,000 yen) on the costume and visited the studio several times for the perfect fitting and measurements, according to reports.
He spent around ₹18.5 lakhs (3,000,000 yen) on the costume and visited the studio several times for the perfect fitting and measurements, according to reports.
The customer said that he changed his appearance out of his love for animals and realistic animal suits.
The customer said that he changed his appearance out of his love for animals and realistic animal suits.
“Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday," said the Japanese man who requested anonymity.
“Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday," said the Japanese man who requested anonymity.
"We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications," he said. The company took approximately fifty days to finish the outfit.
"We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications," he said. The company took approximately fifty days to finish the outfit.
“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream come true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult – to say the least – but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined," he added.
“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream come true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult – to say the least – but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined," he added.
The customer further said the company not only perfectly covered all of his preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed him that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort.
The customer further said the company not only perfectly covered all of his preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed him that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort.
Notably, this is not the first time Zeppet has customized the animal costume. A man named Toco transformed himself into a dog, who spent ₹12 lakhs for it.
Notably, this is not the first time Zeppet has customized the animal costume. A man named Toco transformed himself into a dog, who spent ₹12 lakhs for it.