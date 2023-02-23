Japanese plane travels seven hours to reach the same airport. Here's what happened
- Strong winds at Haneda in the morning had led to delays in other flights bound for the city
- While other late-running planes were allowed to land after the curfew, JL331 was denied permission
A Japanese domestic flight turned into a seven-hour ordeal for more than 300 passengers after narrowly missing a curfew then being sent on a roundabout route back to is starting point.
