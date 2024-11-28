Japanese stocks log first weekly foreign outflow in nine weeks

JAPAN-MARKETS/FLOWS:Japanese stocks log first weekly foreign outflow in nine weeks

Reuters
Published28 Nov 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Japanese stocks log first weekly foreign outflow in nine weeks
Japanese stocks log first weekly foreign outflow in nine weeks

Nov 28 -

Foreign investors withdrew from Japanese stocks last week, ending an eight-week buying spree, influenced by losses in technology shares, rising geopolitical tensions, and expectations of a Bank of Japan interest rate hike in December.

Ministry of Finance data showed that foreigners divested a net 446 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks in the week ending Nov. 23 - their first weekly net sales since Sept. 21.

Last week, Japanese technology stocks followed U.S. counterparts lower, dampening broader investor sentiment. Tech start-up investor SoftBank Group shed 3.75% while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron hit a 2-1/2-month low.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda last week signalled that the central bank would likely push rates up again soon. The Overnight Index Swap indicate a 55.99% chance that the BOJ would raise rates to 0.5% at its December policy meeting.

The Nikkei stock index logged a second straight weekly loss, dropping 0.93% last week, hurt by concerns over potential tariffs by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Japanese exports and escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Japanese long-term bonds witnessed a net 300.7 billion yen worth of foreign outflows last week following about 1.16 trillion worth of inflows the week before. Foreigners also ditched 1.96 trillion worth of short-term bills.

Japanese investors, meanwhile, offloaded a net 318.1 billion yen worth of foreign stocks, marking their sixth weekly net sales in seven weeks.

They also withdrew 773.7 billion yen from overseas long-term bonds in their sixth week of net sales in seven weeks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldJapanese stocks log first weekly foreign outflow in nine weeks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    562.00
    10:10 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    38.2 (7.29%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,153.80
    10:09 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    3.5 (0.3%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,490.40
    10:10 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    92.05 (3.84%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,211.80
    10:09 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    12.05 (1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    KEC International share price

    1,077.15
    09:36 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    53.7 (5.25%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,135.00
    09:34 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    52.8 (2.54%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,933.35
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    76.95 (1.58%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,467.40
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    4.25 (0.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines share price

    808.90
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -26.4 (-3.16%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,064.00
    09:36 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -24.45 (-2.25%)

    Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

    576.80
    09:34 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -11.45 (-1.95%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,349.00
    09:34 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -123.8 (-1.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    Prism Johnson share price

    205.25
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    17.05 (9.06%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    717.90
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.65 (8.57%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,062.55
    09:33 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    73.25 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.