Japan-India discuss multiple projects1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:17 PM IST
The project, which was initially scheduled to be completed by 2023, ran into a series of delays related to land acquisition.
New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India, which ended on Monday, placed semiconductor cooperation, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and the development of the Northeast in focus. The two-day visit was Kishida’s second to India since taking office as Prime Minister in 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×