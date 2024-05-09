Japan’s Itochu in Talks to Buy LNG From Canadian Project
Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is in talks for a long-term contract to buy liquefied natural gas from the proposed Ksi Lisims project on Canada’s northwest coast, part of a wider push by Asian importers to secure fuel.
