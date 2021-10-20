Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts, alert level raised

Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts, alert level raised

A video grab from the Japan Meteorological Agency's live camera image shows an eruption of Mount Aso in Aso.
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Ju-min Park, Reuters

Japan's Mount Aso volcano eruption took place at around 11:43 am Tokyo time (0243 GMT), the agency said

TOKYO: Mount Aso, a volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu, erupted on Wednesday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, spewing volcanic ash 3,500 metres (2.17 miles) into the sky.

There was a small eruption at Mount Aso in 2019, and 63 people were killed on Mount Ontake in September 2014, which was the worst volcanic disaster in Japan for nearly 90 years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

