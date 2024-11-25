Japan’s Nikkei ends higher as investors assess positive US data

JAPAN-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1):Japan's Nikkei ends higher as investors assess positive US data

Reuters
Published25 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Japan's Nikkei ends higher as investors assess positive US data
Japan’s Nikkei ends higher as investors assess positive US data

TOKYO, - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Monday as local investors found comfort from recent U.S. data that signalled strong business activity in the world's largest economy.

A measure of U.S. business activity raced to a 31-month high in November, boosted by hopes for lower interest rates and more business-friendly policies from President-elect Donald Trump's administration next year.

The Nikkei rose 1.3% to close at 38,780.14 on Monday. The index touched an intraday high of 39,053.64, crossing the 39,000 level for the first time since Nov. 15.

The broader Topix gained 0.71% to 2,715.6.

"Overseas factors are important for Japanese stocks now as we have not seen much market-moving catalysts within Japan," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Wall Street closed higher on Friday, with all three major indexes posting weekly gains, following the release of the business data.

"But the gains of the Nikkei were capped on concerns about the possible impact of the Republican President-elect Donald Trump's policy on Japanese exporters," Matsumoto said.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing jumped 3.5% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei index.

Shares of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 3.9% and tech start-up investor SoftBank Group added 3.3%.

Keisei Electric Railway and Keikyu surged 13.83% and 11.07%, respectively, after local media reported an activist investor group was increasing its stakes in both railway operators.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest slipped 2.3% to weigh the most in the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI fell 1.35%.

Of the over 1,600 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 45% rose, 50% fell and 4% were flat.

Of the 225 stocks in the Nikkei, 143 rose, 79 fell, and three were trading flat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldJapan’s Nikkei ends higher as investors assess positive US data

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.95
    01:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.95 (0.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    459.35
    01:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.3%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.20
    01:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.98%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.15
    01:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.1 (3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    583.05
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.65 (2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    211.85
    01:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.6 (1.24%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,734.00
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,878.70
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -20.35 (-1.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,148.35
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -67.65 (-5.56%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,099.95
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -41.25 (-3.61%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.15
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.41%)

    JSW Steel share price

    946.80
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -30 (-3.07%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,097.75
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    780.95 (8.38%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    203.20
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    14.25 (7.54%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    738.15
    01:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    51.55 (7.51%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    549.25
    01:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    35.3 (6.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.