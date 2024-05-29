Japan's Nikkei slips as BOJ hike timing weighed; chips drop

By Kevin Buckland {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TOKYO, - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Tuesday as investors weighed the likely timing of further Bank of Japan policy tightening, while chip-related stocks retreated after last week's gains.

The Nikkei slipped 0.11% to 38,855.37 as of the close, although winners and losers were balanced, with 120 stocks rising versus 101 that fell, with four flat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader Topix rose 0.08%, with an index of growth shares sliding 0.37%, while value shares added 0.50%.

Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said that considering the yen and domestic bond yields were little changed in the latest session, and U.S. markets were shut for a holiday on Monday, "in an environment like this, movements in the Nikkei are likely to be blunted."

The BOJ's next policy-setting gathering is scheduled for June 13-14, and investors are wary of a hawkish outcome as a weakening currency has seen officials including Governor Kazuo Ueda take more hawkish stances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banking shares continued their rally on the prospect of higher interest rates buoying profits from lending and investing. The Topix banking index added 1.47% to reach the highest since December 2007.

Utilities were another bright spot, led by Furukawa Electric's jump of more than 9%. Kansai Electric advanced 5.50%.

At the other end, chip-sector shares, which rose after Nvidia's bullish earnings last week, took a step back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Lasertec was both the biggest points drag on the Nikkei and the biggest percentage decliner with a 3.19% slide. Peer Advantest, which counts Nvidia as a customer, declined 0.92%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

