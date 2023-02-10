Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
Nippon Steel has been enjoying a healthy profit, despite reduced steel output due to slow demand from automakers, in part because as it has been raising product prices to pass on soaring costs to customers
Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share.
