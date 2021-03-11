Japan’s radioactive water, enough to fill 400 swimming pools, may end up in sea

Also to be determined. Some nuclear safety experts in Vienna, where the IAEA is based, suggest it might be preferable to pump the water at depth in the middle of the ocean rather than along littoral coastlines where marine life breeds. That could be a boon for climate scientists studying ocean circulation, since tritium has been used before as a tracer. Most of our knowledge currently is of surface-level circulation. Less is know about the deeper sea. Some radiochemists say the idea has some merit, but note that International Maritime Organization laws prohibit the intentional release of radioactive material in the open ocean -- rules that were created following Russian low-level dumping in the Sea of Japan during the 1990s.