Did Japan just experience its first baby bump in a decade?

For years, it has been the poster child for low fertility, with births falling every year since 2015. But in the first six months of 2026, there was an unexpected uptick: Births of Japanese nationals rose 0.4%, or 1,379 more than in the same period in 2025. Some supporters of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi were quick to claim this as more evidence that she’s restoring the country to its former glory; others noted that, since she took office only in October 2025, all these babies were conceived under her predecessor.

Coming in the year of the hinoe uma, the Fire Horse of the Chinese zodiac, it seems impressive. The last such year, 1966, put a massive dent in births thanks to a bygone superstition that girls born in the year of the Fire Horse made poor wives .

But it’s certainly no sea change. In fact, the blip might be over. Births in Japan are closely linked to marriages and those are down again this year after rising for the past two years in a rebound from Covid, which suppressed encounters of all kinds. The increase is also tiny next to the more than 14% jump in births next door in South Korea.

However, there is a win hiding in plain sight in Japan’s data. As the earliest industrialized country to suffer falling births, Japan remains synonymous with the problem worldwide. But in recent years almost all of the developed world has followed, including several of its neighbors, where the decline has been faster and steeper. As a result, Japan is now the surprising outlier among East Asia’s richest economies. It has the highest fertility rate of the group, at 1.14. All of its peers have fallen below 1. A rate of around 2.1 is needed to hold population levels steady.

For years, many assumed that Japan’s low figure was the floor. Now the obvious question is what kept the fertility rate from tumbling below one — and are there lessons for the world in what looks like, if not success, then at least a lesser degree of failure?

As the trend of falling births spreads beyond Asia, it’s important to find an answer. One analysis comparing only Japan and South Korea noted that Japanese women marry younger , perhaps due in part to Korea’s expensive weddings, which traditionally include a large lump-sum housing deposit. In both countries, children are overwhelmingly born in wedlock.

Another paper, published this year, found that the two countries mirrored each other for years but began to diverge in the early 2000s. That gap stems largely from a drop in births to Korean women in their late 20s, something that did not happen in Japan, and which the authors link to a larger number of young Korean men not employed. In other words, the longer young people have to scrape by, the more fertile years are lost. That is intuitively sound, though it doesn’t tell the whole story: Singapore marries at around the same age as Japan, yet the city-state’s fertility rate is just 0.87.

Takaichi supporters are jumping the gun by claiming this as a win. The prime minister herself has declared no such victory; she has described population decline as a “quietly advancing national crisis,” and is compiling a comprehensive strategy to tackle it. It’s also a very regional victory: The gain is entirely due to Tokyo, which Governor Yuriko Koike attributes to her generous support policies, but which may simply reflect that young families who once would have moved to leafier environs outside of the capital are staying put instead.

Japan should take the win nonetheless. It's policies are unlikely to stem the downward trend in births, but look at what they have done: The share of working women who stay in their jobs after a first child has risen from about 50% to almost 70%. Daycare waiting lists are largely a thing of the past. Men taking parental leave has soared from under 3% in 2015 to over 50% today. Japan has set itself a frankly unachievable fertility goal of 1.8; measured against that, any policy will fail. Compare that with other countries in the same situation, however, and things start to look a little better. Even Tokyo’s rate, which is the lowest in Japan, is 50% higher than Seoul’s.

Sixty years ago, the Fire Horse scared off a quarter of Japan’s births, yet this year it barely registered. One superstition about babies has finally died. The next should be the idea that the country is the world’s demographic basket case.

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This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia, and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

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