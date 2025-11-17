Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, sending plumes 4.4 km high, stunning video emerges; 30 flights cancelled — watch

Sakurajima volcano on Kyushu, Japan, erupted multiple times early Sunday morning, sending ash over 2.7 miles (4,400 meters) into the air and forcing dozens of flight cancellations as authorities monitored ongoing activity.

The explosive eruption took place around 1 am (local time) on Sunday at the Minamidake crater. There were two more eruptions at about 2:30 am and 8:50 am.

It sent a plume rising above 4,000 meters for the first time since October 18 last year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An ashfall forecast was issued for parts of Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures as the eruption continued following the initial event.

"In areas where a moderate amount of ashfall is expected, please take measures to protect yourself from ash, such as using umbrellas or masks, and make sure to drive slowly," the agency said.

The agency has kept its alert level unchanged at three on a scale of five, which restricts access to the mountain.

However, no injuries or damage to buildings have been reported. "No damage has been reported," an official in Kagoshima prefecture, where the volcano is located, told AFP.

Sakurajima, one of Japan's most active volcanoes, is linked to the Osumi Peninsula on Kyushu, the country's southwestern main island. It was once an island, but a 1914 lava flow created a land bridge to the peninsula, as per Kyodo News.

Ashfall cancels flights Local media reported that 30 flights in and out of Kagoshima Airport were cancelled because of ashfall and related reasons.