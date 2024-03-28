Japan's Yen falls to 34-year low, igniting intervention warnings
The Japanese yen plunged to a 34-year low against the dollar, prompting Japan to mull intervention to curb rapid decline. The US Fed's hawkish stance is seen as a key driver, raising concerns for Japan's economy. A shift in US policy or falling bond yields abroad could be the turning point for yen.
The Japanese yen experienced a dramatic fall on Wednesday, reaching its weakest point against the dollar since 1990. This triggered a meeting between Japan's top financial officials who discussed the rapid decline and hinted at potential intervention to stabilize the currency.