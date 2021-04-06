Javdekar, Kerry meet to discuss measures to combat climate change

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met John Kerry, US’ special presidential envoy for climate, and discussed a range of issues that included financing, joint research and collaboration to tackle climate change.

"Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate. We discussed a range of issues including Climate Finance, joint research and collaboration etc," Javadekar tweeted.

According to a statement by the US Embassy, Kerry, the former secretary of state for US, is visiting India after a visit to Abu Dhabi earlier and will be headed to Dhaka later.

"As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area," the US Embassy said in a statement.

He is the second top official of the Biden Administration visiting India. In March, US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi.

Kerry is in India for the first time in his new position and is holding consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate that is scheduled for April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties meeting to be held later this year.

Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual leaders summit on climate scheduled later this month.

Kerry’s meeting and Biden’s summit later this month follow the US’ rejoining the Paris Agreement since Biden became US president in January. The Paris Agreement is a legally-binding agreement between countries aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, which in turn is aimed at avoiding some of the worst impacts of climate change.

While India’s per capita carbon dioxide emissions are low, in absolute terms, it is the third largest largest emitter after China and the US. The meetings come as part of a nudge by the US government to India to set more ambitious targets at tackling climate change.

However, the Indian government’s position has been to seek an equitable share in carbon footprint, especially since developed countries have historically made a higher contribution to warming.

