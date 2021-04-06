Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Javdekar, Kerry meet to discuss measures to combat climate change

Javdekar, Kerry meet to discuss measures to combat climate change

Premium
US climate envoy John Kerry and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrive for a meeting at Prayvaran Bhawan, in New Delhi
2 min read . 08:06 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • We discussed a range of issues including Climate Finance, joint research and collaboration etc, Prakash Javadekar said
  • John Kerry is in India for the first time in his new position and is holding consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met John Kerry, US’ special presidential envoy for climate, and discussed a range of issues that included financing, joint research and collaboration to tackle climate change.

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met John Kerry, US’ special presidential envoy for climate, and discussed a range of issues that included financing, joint research and collaboration to tackle climate change.

"Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate. We discussed a range of issues including Climate Finance, joint research and collaboration etc," Javadekar tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate. We discussed a range of issues including Climate Finance, joint research and collaboration etc," Javadekar tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to a statement by the US Embassy, Kerry, the former secretary of state for US, is visiting India after a visit to Abu Dhabi earlier and will be headed to Dhaka later.

"As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area," the US Embassy said in a statement.

He is the second top official of the Biden Administration visiting India. In March, US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi.

Kerry is in India for the first time in his new position and is holding consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate that is scheduled for April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties meeting to be held later this year.

Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual leaders summit on climate scheduled later this month.

Kerry’s meeting and Biden’s summit later this month follow the US’ rejoining the Paris Agreement since Biden became US president in January. The Paris Agreement is a legally-binding agreement between countries aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, which in turn is aimed at avoiding some of the worst impacts of climate change.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi night curfew amid COVID surge: New DMRC Metro rules for travelling. Know details

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Premium

COVID-19 vaccination for all not possible right now. Centre explains why

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Premium

Night curfew to be imposed in Chandigarh from tomorrow amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
Premium

MIB issues advisory to private TV channels to spread covid-19 awareness

1 min read . 07:48 PM IST

While India’s per capita carbon dioxide emissions are low, in absolute terms, it is the third largest largest emitter after China and the US. The meetings come as part of a nudge by the US government to India to set more ambitious targets at tackling climate change.

However, the Indian government’s position has been to seek an equitable share in carbon footprint, especially since developed countries have historically made a higher contribution to warming.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.