JD Vance backs PM Modi’s vision at AI Action Summit in Paris, says ‘AI will never replace humans’

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perspective on Artificial Intelligence (AI), emphasizing that AI will enhance human productivity rather than replace humans and jobs.

"I appreciate Prime Minister Modi's point. AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings—it will never replace human beings," Vance said while speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, following addresses by PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

"I think too many leaders in the AI industry, when they talk about the fears of replacing workers, they really miss the point. AI is going to make us more productive, prosperous and free," Vance said.

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the transformative power of AI while stressing the need for responsible development. "We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans," he said.

Advertisement

PM Modi, in his keynote address, had emphasised AI’s transformative impact on politics, economy, security, and society. "AI is writing the code for humanity in this century," he said, while calling for global efforts to establish governance frameworks.

Acknowledging fears about AI-related job losses, PM Modi reassured that history has shown technology does not eliminate work but rather transforms it. "Loss of jobs is AI’s most feared disruption. But history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created," he said.

Advertisement

Vance opposes overregulation of AI Vance also expressed concerns over excessive regulation of AI, warning that it could stifle innovation. "We believe that excessive regulation of AI could kill a transformative industry just as it is taking off," he stated.

He stressed the need for policies that encourage AI-driven economic growth, adding, "We will make every effort to encourage pro-AI growth policies, and I would like to see that regulatory approach reflected in larger conversations at this conference."

AI and ideological neutrality Vance made a strong case for keeping AI free from political or ideological influence. "We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias. American AI will not be co-opted as a tool for authoritarian censorship," he declared.

Advertisement

PM Modi, too, underlined the importance of fairness in AI systems, stating, “We must build quality data sets, free from biases. We must democratize technology and create people-centric applications.”

US to lead AI innovation Reaffirming the US commitment to AI leadership, Vance said, "This administration will ensure that American AI technology continues to be the gold standard worldwide, and we are the partner of choice for other foreign countries and certainly businesses as they expand their own use of AI."

He underscored the role of AI in economic expansion and global partnerships, aligning with Modi’s call for “collective global efforts to establish governance and standards.”