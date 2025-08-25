JD Vance says Russia made ‘significant concessions’ towards settlement deal with Ukraine. Here's what he said…

United States Vice President JD Vance said that Russia has made “significant concessions” working towards a negotiated settlement in its conflict with Ukraine, reported the news portal NBC News on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

Vance highlighted that Russia has made these ‘concessions’ for the first time in three and a half years of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which started in February 2022.

“I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict,” JD Vance told the news portal at the 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker' news show on Sunday.

Vance also claimed that Russia has acknowledged that there will be some 'security guarantee' for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“They've recognised that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said Vance at the interview with the news portal.

Last week, Donald Trump renewed a threat to impose more sanctions on Russia if there was no progress toward a peaceful settlement deal with Ukraine in the next two weeks, according to a Reuters report.

“He's tried to make it clear that Russia can be re-invited into the world economy if they stop the killing, but they're going to continue to be isolated if they don't stop the killing,” Vance said on Sunday.

Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace deal target JD Vance's comment comes nearly one week after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House, and Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The meeting between Trump, Zelensky and other major European leaders on 18 August 2025 came to a conclusion, looking forward to soon setting up a ‘three-party’ meeting for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to work things out on a potential ‘peace deal.’

Trump also announced at the meeting that he would also potentially be there at the meeting along with President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin to negotiate the peace deal.