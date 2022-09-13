Jean-Luc Godard, director of French New Wave films, dies at 91

New Order

“A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order," Godard once said. He made more than a dozen New Wave feature films in French in the 1960s, including “A Woman Is a Woman," “The Little Soldier," “Contempt," “The Riflemen," “Band of Outsiders" and “Masculine Feminine." Godard’s work took on a more sociological turn in the late 1960s. In 1968, he and director Claude Lelouch managed to get the Cannes Film Festival canceled, in solidarity for the students and workers who were protesting across France.