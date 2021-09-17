Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk get cordial after SpaceX Inspiration4 launch

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have often traded barbs publicly about their rocket companies, were seen polite and friendly after the Inspiration4 launch.

Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have often traded barbs publicly about their rocket companies, were seen polite and friendly after the Inspiration4 launch.

Bezos congratulated Musk and SpaceX for the successful launch of a nonprofessional astronaut crew to orbit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bezos congratulated Musk and SpaceX for the successful launch of a nonprofessional astronaut crew to orbit. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Amazon.com founder tweeted, "Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us".

The Amazon.com founder tweeted, "Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk even replied politely, "Thank You".

Musk even replied politely, "Thank You".

It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts.

It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The four American space tourists "traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals" before going to bed, Elon Musk's company said.

The four American space tourists "traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals" before going to bed, Elon Musk's company said.

Musk tweeted that he had personally spoken with the crew and "all is well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk tweeted that he had personally spoken with the crew and "all is well."

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor, and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski are orbiting the globe at an altitude that at times reaches 590 kilometers (367 miles).

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor, and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski are orbiting the globe at an altitude that at times reaches 590 kilometers (367 miles). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That is deeper in space than the International Space Station, which orbits at 420 kilometers (260 miles), and the furthest any astronauts have ventured from our planet since a 2009 maintenance mission for the Hubble telescope.

That is deeper in space than the International Space Station, which orbits at 420 kilometers (260 miles), and the furthest any astronauts have ventured from our planet since a 2009 maintenance mission for the Hubble telescope.

The mission aims to raise $200 million for St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and study the biological effects of deep space on the astronauts' bodies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission aims to raise $200 million for St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and study the biological effects of deep space on the astronauts' bodies.

Its main goal, however, is to prove that space is accessible to ordinary people as the United States and private companies like SpaceX seek to further commercialize the cosmos.

Its main goal, however, is to prove that space is accessible to ordinary people as the United States and private companies like SpaceX seek to further commercialize the cosmos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The space adventure bookends a summer marked by the battle of the billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to reach the final frontier.

The space adventure bookends a summer marked by the battle of the billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to reach the final frontier.

But these flights only offered a few minutes of weightlessness -- rather than the three full days of orbit the Inspiration4 crew will experience, before splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But these flights only offered a few minutes of weightlessness -- rather than the three full days of orbit the Inspiration4 crew will experience, before splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}