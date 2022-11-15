Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, spent 11 minutes in space in 2021. Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, created the rocket he used to travel into space. Now, Lauren Sánchez, his girlfriend, intends to travel to space sometime in 2023. Sánchez stated she will be travelling with a group of women rather than with her partner.

Sánchez intends to propel herself into space in 2023, the Emmy-award winning journalist told CNN. She didn't disclose names, but she was quick to rule Bezos out as a crew member. “It’ll be a great group of females," she said. Bezos, an optimist, believes that space travel may become widely available to the general public during his lifetime.

Sánchez worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. After Bezos' split from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married for 25 years with, he began dating Sánchez in public, and they have been together for a few years.

Sánchez later received her helicopter pilot licence and started Black Ops Aviation, a firm dedicated to aerial photography. She serves as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organisation that Bezos started and is devoted to halting climate change and preserving the environment.

Bezos stated in his CNN interview that he would donate the majority of his wealth to the fight against climate change and to individuals who can help bring the divided political landscape together.

It was the first time Bezos expressed a desire to donate a significant portion of his wealth. In an effort to usher in a new era of philanthropy, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, his now-ex-wife Melinda French Gates and billionaire Warren Buffett launched the Giving Pledge campaign in 2010. Bezos, however, has not joined it.

The campaign includes Scott, Bezos' ex-wife, who was crucial in building Amazon that made them both billionaires. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are also part of it.