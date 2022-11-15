Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez is going on all-girls’ trip to space2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Lauren Sánchez was quick to rule Amazon founder Jeff Bezos out as a crew member.
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, spent 11 minutes in space in 2021. Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, created the rocket he used to travel into space. Now, Lauren Sánchez, his girlfriend, intends to travel to space sometime in 2023. Sánchez stated she will be travelling with a group of women rather than with her partner.